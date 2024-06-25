Austin Private Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 528.6% in the 4th quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. HSBC upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE JNJ opened at $148.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $358.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.29. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $143.13 and a fifty-two week high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

