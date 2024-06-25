Austin Private Wealth LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Austin Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 368.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.84. 70,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 906,544. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $149.67 and a 12-month high of $186.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $180.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.74. The firm has a market cap of $79.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.