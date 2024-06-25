Austin Private Wealth LLC Sells 2,784 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Austin Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,784 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 139,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,024,000. One Day In July LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $7,032,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $653,000. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 115,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,987 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTL traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.84. 157,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,127,233. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.60. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $24.47 and a 12 month high of $30.21.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

