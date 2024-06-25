Australian Unity Office Fund (ASX:AOF) Declares Final Dividend of $0.10

Australian Unity Office Fund (ASX:AOF – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.097 per share on Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

AOF is an ASX-listed REIT that wholly owns a portfolio of properties located across Australian metropolitan and CBD markets.

