Australian Unity Office Fund (ASX:AOF) Plans $0.10 Final Dividend

Australian Unity Office Fund (ASX:AOF – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.097 per share on Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th.
Australian Unity Office Fund Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 7.17.
About Australian Unity Office Fund
