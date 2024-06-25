Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Stock Position Lifted by CGN Advisors LLC

CGN Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 462,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,857 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. CGN Advisors LLC owned about 0.85% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $29,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $163,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

AVDE opened at $62.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.88. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $52.86 and a 52 week high of $65.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

