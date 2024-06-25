Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Director Sells $187,950.00 in Stock

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) Director Arthur A. Levin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $187,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,459.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Avidity Biosciences Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Avidity Biosciences stock opened at $39.66 on Tuesday. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.19.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.02. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 37.98% and a negative net margin of 2,103.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RNA shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Avidity Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 15,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 456.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $71,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 352.2% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

Featured Articles

