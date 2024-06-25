Aviva plc (LON:AV) Insider Thomas Neil Purchases 100,000 Shares

Aviva plc (LON:AVGet Free Report) insider Thomas Neil bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 484 ($6.14) per share, for a total transaction of £484,000 ($613,979.45).

AV traded up GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 484.30 ($6.14). 4,055,450 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 476.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 458.39. Aviva plc has a 12-month low of GBX 366 ($4.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 501.40 ($6.36). The firm has a market capitalization of £13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,308.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.27, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Aviva from GBX 550 ($6.98) to GBX 572 ($7.26) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 509.67 ($6.47).

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

