B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.77

Shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.77 and traded as low as $2.77. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions shares last traded at $2.81, with a volume of 42,899 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, ThinkEquity started coverage on B.O.S. Better Online Solutions in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Get B.O.S. Better Online Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day moving average of $2.77. The firm has a market cap of $16.18 million, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $11.29 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 611,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,749 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 10.64% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.06% of the company’s stock.

About B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

(Get Free Report)

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.