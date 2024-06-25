B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 286 Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,328,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,686,000 after buying an additional 97,238 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 18,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 29,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 0.8% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 96,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,539,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KOF. Scotiabank raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.45.

KOF stock opened at $84.52 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $69.33 and a one year high of $104.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $142.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.86.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is 13.91%.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

