B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $375.00 to $320.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $356.47.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $285.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.23. The stock has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.04. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $236.08 and a twelve month high of $458.30.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $13.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.02 EPS for the current year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

