B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $416,000 Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 4,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $1,335,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 0.6 %

ZBH stock opened at $108.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.49. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.50.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZBH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.75.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

