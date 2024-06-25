B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $430,000 Holdings in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB – Free Report) by 78.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCMB. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Balboa Wealth Partners increased its stake in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Kades & Cheifetz LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 225.7% during the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 45,108 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCMB opened at $51.69 on Tuesday. Schwab Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.56 and a 52 week high of $52.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.43 and its 200 day moving average is $51.91.

About Schwab Municipal Bond ETF

The Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (SCMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment grade tax-exempt debt, issued by US states and territories with varying maturities. SCMB was launched on Oct 12, 2022 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

