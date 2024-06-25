B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $433,000 Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 517,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,641,000 after purchasing an additional 45,363 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 115.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 4.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 181,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,094 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in Allstate by 8.1% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 39,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Allstate by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ALL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Allstate from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Allstate from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. HSBC upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $164.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.88.

Allstate Stock Performance

Allstate stock opened at $162.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $100.57 and a 12-month high of $177.37.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $1.02. Allstate had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 81.24%.

Allstate Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.