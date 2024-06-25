B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $452,000 Position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM – Free Report) by 50.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,417,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares during the period.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of JHEM opened at $27.17 on Tuesday. John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $22.78 and a 12-month high of $27.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.12 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.73.

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (JHEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks from emerging markets. JHEM was launched on Sep 27, 2018 and is managed by John Hancock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.