B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $460,000 Stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,778 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRP. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 127.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 536,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,995,000 after purchasing an additional 300,826 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 30.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 865,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,367,000 after buying an additional 201,648 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 289,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after buying an additional 10,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 23.5% during the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VRP opened at $23.96 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.79 and a 200-day moving average of $23.55. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $21.60 and a 52-week high of $24.08.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

