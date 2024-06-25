B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 200.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,635 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,444 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,545,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $445,389,000 after acquiring an additional 193,263 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,704,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,602,607 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,141,000 after purchasing an additional 99,592 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 2.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,854,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,220,000 after purchasing an additional 36,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,852,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,209,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Stock Up 1.5 %

Antero Midstream stock opened at $14.66 on Tuesday. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $10.72 and a 12 month high of $15.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 2.31.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $279.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.25 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 36.67%. Antero Midstream’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 112.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.70.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

