B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 2,656 Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,656 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSK. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 159,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 664,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,565,000 after purchasing an additional 54,921 shares in the last quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC boosted its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $477,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $486,000.

Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF stock opened at $33.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.64 and its 200 day moving average is $34.08. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $29.91 and a 1 year high of $35.37.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

