B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 423 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $395,789,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,383,143 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $379,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,694 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $303,444,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,688,735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $223,437,000 after purchasing an additional 60,158 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,019,742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $162,231,000 after purchasing an additional 26,336 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.35 per share, with a total value of $65,941.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,071.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $60,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,928.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,941.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,071.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $136.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.03. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.57 and a 1 year high of $172.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

