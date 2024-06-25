B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 5,649 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,649 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 11.5% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 730,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,364,000 after acquiring an additional 75,441 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 128,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after acquiring an additional 22,279 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 214.5% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 85,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after buying an additional 57,996 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 57,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at about $956,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

BATS:PAPR opened at $34.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.31.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

