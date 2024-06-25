B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 9,222 Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,734 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,222 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 125,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 16,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 2.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 155,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 245,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Pitney Bowes Trading Up 2.5 %

Pitney Bowes stock opened at $4.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $852.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 2.02. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $5.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.42.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.00 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Pitney Bowes Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.22%.

Pitney Bowes Profile

(Free Report)

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.