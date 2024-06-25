Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BBWI. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 97,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after buying an additional 37,789 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 31,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 12,904 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 396.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 21,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have weighed in on BBWI shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bath & Body Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.53.
Bath & Body Works Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE:BBWI opened at $41.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.90. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $52.99.
Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 40.00% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.62%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Bath & Body Works
In other Bath & Body Works news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 4,285 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $209,493.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,548.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Bath & Body Works
Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.
