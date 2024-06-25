Beacon Wealthcare LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Beacon Wealthcare LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Beacon Wealthcare LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Beacon Wealthcare LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $5,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.42. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.14 and a twelve month high of $51.15.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

