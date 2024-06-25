Beacon Wealthcare LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Beacon Wealthcare LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 429,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,873 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up about 9.6% of Beacon Wealthcare LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Beacon Wealthcare LLC owned about 0.26% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $21,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 79,489,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,231,000 after buying an additional 2,235,047 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 348.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,605,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,989,000 after buying an additional 1,247,751 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,320,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,747,000 after buying an additional 640,943 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 19.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,557,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,574,000 after purchasing an additional 581,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True North Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,780,000.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHR opened at $48.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.87. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $47.03 and a 52 week high of $50.00.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

