Beacon Wealthcare LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Beacon Wealthcare LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 392,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,404 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 17.0% of Beacon Wealthcare LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Beacon Wealthcare LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $37,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,447,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,414,827,000 after buying an additional 1,636,435 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,494.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,722,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,998,000 after buying an additional 1,614,158 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,523,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,457.4% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,027,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,072,000 after buying an additional 986,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,585,000. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEF stock opened at $94.64 on Tuesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $97.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.85 and its 200-day moving average is $94.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2764 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

