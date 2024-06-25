Benchmark Raises Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Price Target to $60.00

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Benchmark from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.25% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $52.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.28. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $195.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.72 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 225.71% and a net margin of 36.94%. Equities analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Matthew L. Posard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $500,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 109,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,488,847.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,338,800 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

