Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) Issues Earnings Results

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.11, Yahoo Finance reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. Beyond Air updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Beyond Air Stock Up 8.1 %

XAIR stock opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $48.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.01. Beyond Air has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $4.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average of $1.54.

Get Beyond Air alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on XAIR shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Beyond Air from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BTIG Research downgraded Beyond Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Beyond Air

(Get Free Report)

Beyond Air, Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company engages in the development of LungFit platform, a nitric oxide generator and delivery system. It offers LungFit PH for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.