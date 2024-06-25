Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.11, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. Beyond Air updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Beyond Air Stock Up 8.1 %

NASDAQ XAIR opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Beyond Air has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $4.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average of $1.54. The company has a market cap of $48.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.01.

Get Beyond Air alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XAIR has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research cut shares of Beyond Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond Air from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Beyond Air Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beyond Air, Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company engages in the development of LungFit platform, a nitric oxide generator and delivery system. It offers LungFit PH for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.