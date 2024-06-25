BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Purchased by Strategic Planning Group LLC

Strategic Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,687 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Strategic Planning Group LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,902,182 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,359,518,000 after acquiring an additional 589,317 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,563 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $267,084,000 after acquiring an additional 126,643 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,430,056 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $302,625,000 after acquiring an additional 168,875 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,389,504 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $299,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,940 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,837,000. 3.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE BHP opened at $56.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.92. BHP Group Limited has a 12 month low of $54.28 and a 12 month high of $69.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BHP

BHP Group Profile

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.