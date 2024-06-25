BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU) Shares Bought by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LCTU. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF alerts:

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:LCTU opened at $59.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.37. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a one year low of $44.82 and a one year high of $59.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.00.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.