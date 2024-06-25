Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,480,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281,324 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $603,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Blue Owl Capital by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Blue Owl Capital by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. 35.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OWL has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised Blue Owl Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.27.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OWL opened at $17.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.17, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.20. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.64 and a 1-year high of $19.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.27 and a 200-day moving average of $17.19.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $486.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.47 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 3.84%. Research analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 600.00%.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

