BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 199 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,289,000 after buying an additional 12,771 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,775,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,154,000 after buying an additional 20,951 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 229,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,452,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $545.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $470.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $526.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $507.74. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $551.29.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

