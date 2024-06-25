Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock.
Bridger Aerospace Group Stock Down 1.3 %
Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.51 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bridger Aerospace Group stock. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAER – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 194,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.43% of Bridger Aerospace Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 48.94% of the company’s stock.
About Bridger Aerospace Group
Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc provides aerial wildfire management, relief and suppression, and firefighting services to federal and state government agencies in the United States. It offers fire suppression services, such as direct fire suppression aerial firefighting support services for ground crew to drop large amounts of water quickly and directly on wildfires.
