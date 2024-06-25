BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSGU) Plans Dividend of $0.84

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSGU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.8438 per share on Thursday, August 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

BrightSpring Health Services Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of BrightSpring Health Services stock opened at $44.48 on Tuesday. BrightSpring Health Services has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $48.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.74.

About BrightSpring Health Services

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

