British Smaller Companies VCT Announces Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:BSV)

British Smaller Companies VCT (LON:BSV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
British Smaller Companies VCT Stock Up 3.9 %
Shares of LON:BSV opened at GBX 80 ($1.01) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £244.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,333.33 and a beta of 0.02. British Smaller Companies VCT has a 52 week low of GBX 74.50 ($0.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 83 ($1.05). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 80.03 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 78.52.
British Smaller Companies VCT Company Profile
