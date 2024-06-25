Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Separately, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Buckle from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Buckle Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE BKE opened at $37.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.27 and a 200-day moving average of $39.28. Buckle has a 1-year low of $30.31 and a 1-year high of $48.15.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 24th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $262.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.50 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 17.07%. Buckle’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS.

Buckle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.02%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKE. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Buckle by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,148,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,591,000 after purchasing an additional 288,056 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Buckle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,828,000. Impala Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Buckle by 61.0% in the third quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 476,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,912,000 after purchasing an additional 180,581 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 768,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,504,000 after purchasing an additional 178,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Buckle in the 1st quarter worth $3,073,000. 53.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

