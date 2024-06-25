Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $215.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $226.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.47.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource Trading Down 1.8 %

Builders FirstSource stock traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.60. The stock had a trading volume of 67,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,689. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.49. Builders FirstSource has a twelve month low of $105.24 and a twelve month high of $214.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.08.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,551,062.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,883.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at $4,794,380.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,551,062.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,883.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Builders FirstSource

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.