Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,050 ($13.32) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.32% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,500 ($19.03) to GBX 1,200 ($15.22) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,540.67 ($19.54).

Shares of LON BRBY opened at GBX 978.40 ($12.41) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 1,321.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13. Burberry Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 958.40 ($12.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,275 ($28.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.70, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,083.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,227.54.

In related news, insider Jonathan Akeroyd sold 12,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 974 ($12.36), for a total transaction of £125,753.14 ($159,524.47). Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

