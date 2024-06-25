Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,050 ($13.32) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.32% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,500 ($19.03) to GBX 1,200 ($15.22) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,540.67 ($19.54).
In related news, insider Jonathan Akeroyd sold 12,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 974 ($12.36), for a total transaction of £125,753.14 ($159,524.47). Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.
