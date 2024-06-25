C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Shares Bought by Global Assets Advisory LLC

Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 2,547.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 896,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 862,811 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.73% of C3.ai worth $24,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 9.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 639,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,332,000 after purchasing an additional 54,027 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 405.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 183,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,674,000 after acquiring an additional 243,169 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 20.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 18,040 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of C3.ai by 344.6% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 37,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 29,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AI opened at $27.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.15. C3.ai, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.23 and a 52-week high of $44.90.

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.18. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 93.36% and a negative return on equity of 30.95%. The company had revenue of $86.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.45 million. Research analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities upgraded C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of C3.ai from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on C3.ai from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on C3.ai from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C3.ai currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.30.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

