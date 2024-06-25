Canaccord Genuity Group Downgrades Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) to Hold

Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Sharecare from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $1.43 price objective (down previously from $2.00) on shares of Sharecare in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sharecare from $1.00 to $1.43 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ SHCR opened at $1.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average of $0.91. Sharecare has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $1.80.

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $90.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.80 million. Sharecare had a negative net margin of 30.71% and a negative return on equity of 19.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sharecare will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Sharecare by 22.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 290,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 54,142 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sharecare during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sharecare by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,151,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,163,000 after purchasing an additional 189,029 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sharecare by 127.4% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 9,284,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sharecare during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to improve their health and well-being.

