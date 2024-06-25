Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Susquehanna

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by Susquehanna in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $80.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.32.

CP stock opened at $79.77 on Tuesday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a twelve month low of $68.92 and a twelve month high of $91.58. The company has a market cap of $74.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CP. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

