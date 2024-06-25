Carlson Capital Management Sells 7,956 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Carlson Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 46.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,956 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 407.5% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 24,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 19,363 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 55,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 6,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,360,000. Finally, Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.71.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $114.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $123.75. The firm has a market cap of $449.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

