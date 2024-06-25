Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.18 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02. Carnival Co. & also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.15 EPS.
Carnival Co. & Stock Up 2.0 %
CCL opened at $16.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.06 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.36. Carnival Co. & has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $19.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.10.
Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 1.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.
Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.
