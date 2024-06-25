Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.11. Carnival Co. & also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.18 EPS.
Carnival Co. & Stock Performance
Carnival Co. & stock opened at $16.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.30 and a 200-day moving average of $16.10. The company has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.06 and a beta of 2.57. Carnival Co. & has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.32.
Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Carnival Co. & Company Profile
Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.
