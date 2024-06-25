Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Shares Bought by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 38.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 232.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CWST stock opened at $100.03 on Tuesday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.97 and a 52 week high of $101.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 322.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $341.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.40.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

