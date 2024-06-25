CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.01

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.01 and traded as high as $5.03. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund shares last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 599,992 shares traded.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.01 and a 200 day moving average of $5.15.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th.

Institutional Trading of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 124.0% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,943,106 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,454,000 after buying an additional 1,075,825 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,425,885 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,743,000 after buying an additional 112,759 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 10.4% in the first quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 581,906 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,131,000 after buying an additional 54,777 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 1,013.7% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 406,544 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,208,000 after buying an additional 370,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund in the first quarter worth $1,965,000.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

