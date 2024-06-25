CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.01

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.01 and traded as high as $5.03. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund shares last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 599,992 shares traded.
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.01 and a 200 day moving average of $5.15.
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th.
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile
CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.
