Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CELH. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Celsius from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Celsius from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Celsius from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Celsius from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Celsius presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $84.81.

Celsius Stock Performance

CELH opened at $59.77 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.14. Celsius has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $99.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 65.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.93.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Celsius had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 111.29%. The firm had revenue of $355.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Celsius will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Celsius

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,574 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $25,573,010.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,964,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,958,731.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,574 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $25,573,010.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,964,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,958,731.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $25,572,652.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,464,453 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,463,910.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,776,696 shares of company stock valued at $107,920,209. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CELH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 8,922 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 136.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 47,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,120,000 after purchasing an additional 27,334 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Further Reading

