CGN Advisors LLC Acquires 1,669 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

CGN Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $62.88 on Tuesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $47.46 and a 1 year high of $63.46. The stock has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.81 and a 200 day moving average of $58.83.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

See Also

