CGN Advisors LLC Acquires 179,451 Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

CGN Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 21.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,017,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,451 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF accounts for about 6.0% of CGN Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $47,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $217,000.
JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
BATS JCPB opened at $46.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17.
JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF
The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
