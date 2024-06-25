CGN Advisors LLC Acquires 179,451 Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

CGN Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 21.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,017,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,451 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF accounts for about 6.0% of CGN Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $47,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $217,000.

Get JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BATS JCPB opened at $46.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1974 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.