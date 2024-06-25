CGN Advisors LLC Acquires 2,586 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

CGN Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth $4,449,000. Caxton Associates LP grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 4,511.5% in the 4th quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 400,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,072,000 after acquiring an additional 391,326 shares during the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth $1,827,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 228.4% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.06.

In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 7,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total value of $744,319.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 79,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,558,125.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $908,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,608.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 7,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total transaction of $744,319.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,558,125.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,993 shares of company stock worth $2,251,857 over the last 90 days. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCHP stock opened at $89.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.20. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $68.75 and a one year high of $100.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.452 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.16%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

